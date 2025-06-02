Sesame Street faces backlash after issuing celebratory Pride Month post: ‘Woke nonsense’

Sesame Street Characters (L-R) Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby attend HBO Premiere of Sesame Street’s The Magical Wand Chase at the Metrograph on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:35 PM – Monday, June 2, 2025

Popular kids television show “Sesame Street” is facing backlash for issuing a celebratory LGBTQ “Pride Month” post on social media.

The post was issued on June 1st, featuring interlinked puppet arms of all colors to symbolize the rainbow colors seen on the pride flag, along with the caption: “On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth!”

The controversial post has nearly 17 million views on the social media platform X, as users quickly condemned the post for “pushing sexual identity stuff” onto children.

“I’d prefer you just focus on content for children instead of pushing sexual identity stuff onto them. I grew up with Sesame Street. I won’t let my kids watch it because of all the woke nonsense you push. Plenty of other wholesome and sane shows for them to watch,” wrote Wade Miller, the Executive Director of Citizens for Renewing America.

“Kids don’t care about sexual preferences. Only perverts and pedophiles are talking to children about sex,” another user responded.

“Nothing to see here: just a publicly funded puppet show promoting weird sex stuff to your three-year-old,” added Conservative commentator Michael Knowles.

Popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok responded to the initial post showcasing a previous video of Sesame Street characters on CNN promoting COVID vaccines to children.

The popular children’s live action puppet show is publicly funded through PBS, which President Donald Trump recently moved to defund.

During last year’s Pride Month, Sesame Street featured a segment showcasing a family with two gay fathers.

“Families come in many different forms, and they celebrate their cultures in many different ways, like a favorite dish! Join Mia and her fathers Dave and Frank as they share their recipe for Arroz Imperial,” the Sesame Street X account wrote along with the video segment from the show.

PBS issued a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its move to defund the network, arguing that the pulling of federal funds is “unconstitutional.”

