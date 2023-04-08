Senior skip day shooting leaves six injured at South Carolina beach

Police tape surrounds a crime scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 8:55 AM – Saturday, April 8, 2023

Six people were shot as high school students participating in “senior skip day” gathered at a beach in South Carolina on Friday.

The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. and left five teenagers along with one older beachgoer injured according to Isle of Palms Chief Kevin Cornett. Police were already on scene responding to two previous fights that had already broken out when the shooting happened.

“A large crowd of individuals that apparently were part of a group from senior skip day had gathered on the beach,” Cornett said at an evening press conference. “There were a couple of altercations that took place and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired.”

The Police Chief said that they have recovered multiple weapons from the scene, and detained multiple suspects. However, they are not certain if they have detained the actual shooter in custody.

“We have weapons recovered, but we cannot say that they were the weapons involved in the incident,” Cornett said.

Video taken at the scene shows a large crowd of beachgoers fleeing the area of the shooting.

According to city officials, four of the victims were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) by ambulance, while the other two had self-transported. None of the victims had any life-threatening injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies also responded to the scene after the shooting and were assisting the local authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The local police department had preemptively increased the number of officers along the area in anticipation for the increase in beach activity due to spring break, as well as the traditional “skip day” by high school seniors.

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) released a statement after the shooting denouncing the “heart-wrenching” act of violence and thanked law enforcement officers.

“It is heart-wrenching to hear of this senseless act of violence, especially so close to home,” Scott said. “Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement officers for their rapid response and brave service.”

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, the investigation is still ongoing and a tipline was established. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-529-3750.

