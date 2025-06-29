Senate votes to advance Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ by narrow majority

The U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans overnight released a new version of the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” as they approach U.S. President Donald Trump’s July 4 deadline. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:56 AM – Sunday, June 29, 2025

President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” passed a key Senate vote on Saturday to advance deliberations before voting on finalized amendments and sending it back to the House.

The vote passed 51-49, with both GOP Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voting against the motion to begin debating amendments on the bill.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) flipped from opposing the advancement of the bill to ultimately affirming it, giving the majority needed to press onwards.

“Biden and the Democrats left behind enormous messes that we are trying to clean up – an open border, wars, and massive deficits,” Johnson stated. “After working for weeks with President Trump and his highly capable economic team, I am convinced that he views this as a necessary first step and will support my efforts to help put America on a path to fiscal sustainability.”

The affirmative vote sets the stage for a 20-hour debate on amendments within the bill before ultimately voting on its passage, which would then send the legislation back to the House for a final vote prior to appearing on the president’s desk for signature.

President Donald Trump shared his approval in a Saturday night Truth Social post following the legislation’s passage.

“Tonight we saw a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate with the ‘GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ but, it wouldn’t have happened without the Fantastic Work of Senator Rick Scott, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ron Johnson, and Senator Cynthia Lummis. They, along with all of the other Republican Patriots who voted for the Bill, are people who truly love our Country!” Trump wrote.

Trump also shared the key benefits featured in the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“As President of the USA, I am proud of them all, and look forward to working with them to GROW OUR ECONOMY, REDUCE WASTEFUL SPENDING, SECURE OUR BORDER, FIGHT FOR OUR MILITARY/VETS, ENSURE THAT OUR MEDICAID SYSTEM HELPS THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT, PROTECT OUR SECOND AMENDMENT, AND SO MUCH MORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA &, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” the president added.

President Trump also slammed Tillis and Paul for issuing dissenting votes against the advancement of the legislation.

“Thom Tillis has hurt the great people of North Carolina. Even on the catastrophic flooding, nothing was done to help until I took office. Then a MIRACLE took place! Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER! He’s even worse than Rand ‘Fauci’ Paul!”

Meanwhile, Senator Paul shared a social media post featuring a poll Elon Musk posted which claims that a majority of GOP respondents share Musk’s view that the legislation is “an outrageous pork-filled spending bill that will massively increase the budget deficit and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

“Not that we should govern by poll, but it is very clear people don’t want this extreme amount of debt and reckless spending,” Paul stated in response to the poll conducted by The Tarrance Group.

