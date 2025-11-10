Senate votes 60‑40 to end historic shutdown, bill moves to House

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber after the Senate passed legislation to reopen the government on November 10, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Senate reached a deal late Sunday to fund the government, aiming to end the longest shutdown in history. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:10 PM – Monday, November 10, 2025

After 41 days, the Senate has approved a long-awaited funding package, advancing the legislation to the House of Representatives for final approval.

On Monday evening, in a 60–40 vote, senators advanced a bill that paves the way to ending the longest shutdown in United States’ history.

The final version of the bill will fund military construction, veterans’ affairs, the Department of Agriculture and the legislative branch through September 30, 2026. The rest of the U.S. government would be funded through January 2026.

In order for the legislation to pass in the Senate, some Democrats needed to vote with Republicans. The senators who approved the package were Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Additionally, Independent Senator Angus King (I-Maine) voted yes.

In exchange for their votes, Republicans promised to hold a mid-December vote on extending health care tax credits, a key priority for Democrats.

The House is predicted to clear the package for President Donald Trump to sign by as early as Wednesday.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

