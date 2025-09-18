Senate unanimously votes to make Oct. 14th ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action, speaks during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson on October 17, 2024. (OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:19 PM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

The Senate unanimously voted to approve legislation designating October 14th as the “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk,” to honor his legacy on his birthday.

The legislation, which passed on Thursday, was introduced by GOP Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and was co-sponsored by 20 others.

The passage of the legislation honoring Kirk’s legacy follows just over a week after his assassination, which occurred on the campus of Utah Valley University while he was engaging in debate with students.

Advertisement

“Charlie was a magnetic leader, a loving father and husband, and a friend and inspiration to so many. His loss is devastating, and I’ll always cherish the friendship I had with him,” Scott stated. “Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, and in beauty of ideas and discussion.”

“His life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country. He believed in God, the American dream, the value of family, and the principles of our great nation. I would talk to Charlie nearly every week. Charlie dedicated his life to the idea that the power of our ideas can not only win the day, but start a movement. That’s exactly what he did,” he continued.

“As the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Turning Point USA, he and his team worked to build thousands of chapters across the nation dedicated to educating students about the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government. Charlie inspired millions of young Americans to be involved in the future of their country and make their voices heard. He’d travel to college campuses around the nation to share ideas and talk about them.”

“As we mourn this massive loss, let us gather together in our communities and pray for his family and our nation. And let us honor Charlie by believing in the power of our ideas to win the day and leave the nation a better place. I am proud to have the support of more than 20 of my colleagues to honor Charlie by dedicating his birthday — October 14, 2025 — as ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk,’” Scott added.

Florida GOP Representative Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla.) is also leading a companion resolution in the House.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!