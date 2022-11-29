Senate passes bill protecting same-sex marriage rights

TOPSHOT - A commuity members silhouette is seen through a Pride flag while paying their respects to the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022. - At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, police said on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:18 PM PT – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The legislation protects same-sex and interracial marriage.

Lawmakers approved of the measure in a 61-36 vote. It was supported by all members of the Democratic caucus and 12 Republicans.

The bill is now being sent to the House of Representatives before President Biden can sign it into law. It is expected to be signed as early as next week.

If signed into law, the bill would require that all individual states must recognize another state’s legal marriage status.