Senate Judiciary Chairman Grassley and House Permanent Select Comm. on Intelligence Chairman Crawford request FBI to review thumb drives containing Hillary Clinton emails

L| Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) presides over a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on April 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) R| Representative Rick Crawford, a Republican from Arkansas, listens during a House Intelligence Committee hearing. (Photo by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:32 AM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, along with House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford, have requested FBI Director Kash Patel to conduct a deeper investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

Grassley (R-Iowa) and Crawford (R-Ark.) recently issued a letter addressed to Patel, saying that the “untapped and unreviewed information has lived within thumb drives in the FBI’s custody inside a Northern Virginia offshoot office of the FBI’s Washington Field Office since 2018.”

“The revelations contained in the declassified OIG appendix are at the heart of why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) became distrusted by so many under your agency’s prior directors: a failure to impartially conduct its law enforcement and intelligence mission,” they wrote in their letter to Patel. Advertisement The statement went on to accuse the former FBI, led by former Director James Comey, of having “shockingly failed to review and exploit evidence in its own possession, even though they admitted in written memos the information was necessary to conduct a ‘thorough and complete investigation.”

The lawmakers also accused the FBI of having “failed to review and exploit other foreign intelligence information.”

“We now write to stress the importance that this material be immediately dug out from hiding and properly assessed,” they continued, adding that the evidence “purportedly includes information related to ‘former President Barack Obama’s emails and ‘network infrastructure diagrams for U.S. government classified networks,’ remained unreviewed by the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world is mind-numbing.”

The letter came after Grassley’s efforts to get an appendix to a June 2018 report, reviewing the FBI and Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation, also known as the “Clinton annex,” declassified.

“Appendix” refers to a supplementary document or section attached. This appendix likely contains additional information, findings, or analysis that were not included in the main body of the report, possibly due to classification or sensitivity.

Grassley’s efforts are aimed at getting this appendix declassified so it can be publicly disclosed.

Despite internal recommendations and drafted memos urging further analysis, senior officials—like Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok—never conducted targeted searches or properly assessed those drives, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!