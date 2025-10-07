Senate GOP confirms more than 100 Trump nominees

Herschel Walker, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas speaks during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill on September 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Walker is a former professional football player and Georgia politician. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:33 PM – Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Amid the ongoing government shutdown, Senate Republicans have since confirmed 107 of President Donald Trump’s nominees.

On Tuesday, lawmakers voted 51-47 along party lines to confirm over a hundred of Trump’s nominees. The confirmed individuals include many of the president’s top allies and even former candidates.

“Before Senate Democrats shut down the federal government, they shut down the Senate floor – freezing the confirmation process. For months, their blockade created a growing backlog of qualified, bipartisan nominees.” “Tonight, Senate Republicans confirmed 107 of those qualified nominees and ended the Democrats’ confirmation blockade,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) announced.

One of the most prominent confirmations was Herschel Walker, who was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas. However, this isn’t the former NFL star’s first venture into politics — as he was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

Another noteworthy figure among those confirmed is Sergio Gor. Known for his close ties to the president and his extensive experience in political communications and diplomacy, Gor will now serve as the U.S. Ambassador to India. His appointment signals the GOP administration’s intent to strengthen bilateral relations with one of America’s strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!