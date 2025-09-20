Senate fails to pass CR, Sen. Fetterman only Dem to side with GOP

A view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2025. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Taylor Tinsley

4:19 PM – Saturday, September 20, 2025

The Senate has failed to pass a House-approved continuing resolution intended to fund the federal government and avoid a shutdown. While most Senate Democrats voted against the measure due to policy disagreements, one Democrat joined the Republicans in support.

After the spending measure cleared the House in a 217-212 tally on Friday, the Upper Chamber later failed to approve the measure in a 44-48 vote.

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voted in opposition while John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was the only Senate Democrat to vote in favor of the continuing resolution.

Murkowski released a statement on Saturday proposing what needs to be added to the CR in order for her vote to change.

As expected on Friday evening, the Senate also rejected a separate funding bill proposed by Democrats that contained extraneous health care provisions in a 47-45 vote.

At least seven Democrats will need to join Republicans on the CR in order for it to pass.

Congress is expected to reconvene in late September.

If lawmakers do not agree on funding before the fiscal year begins on October 1st, the government may shut down.

