Senate Democrats support Biden investigation

The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC on January 22, 2018 after the US Senate reached a deal to reopen the federal government, with Democrats accepting a compromise spending bill. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 11:41 AM PT – Saturday, January 21, 2023

More pressure is mounting on the Biden administration now as Senate Democrats are showing their support of an investigation into the mishandling of the classified documents.

“The reports about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents are extremely irresponsible and disturbing.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.) said. “These allegations should be investigated fully.”

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) joined Manchin in showing support for an investigation.

The two senators are among a small list of Democrats who have spoken out against president Joe Biden’s mishandling of the classified documents. Most Democratic senators are avoiding speaking about the situation due to their re-election campaigns in 2024.

Representative Katie Porter (D-Calif.) joined them saying that lawmakers are looking for “answers from the White House” in regards to the classified documents.

“Classified documents belong in classified settings, and I think you heard me say oversight is not a partisan thing. Good oversight means you’re willing to hold any rule breaker to account,” she said. “We should be asking for answers in a respectful way, and we should be expecting to get honest ones.”

“Well, it’s certainly embarrassing. Right?” Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said during an interview. “I mean, it’s embarrassing that you would find a small number of documents, certainly not on purpose. They don’t think it’s the right thing and they’ve been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved, with the [National] Archives, and so from my perspective, you know, it’s one of those moments that obviously they wish hadn’t happened.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed former U.S. attorney Robert Hur to investigate the mishandling of the classified document by Biden.

Even though the president had said that he has “no regrets” concerning the situation, the White House has refused to say whether it would cooperate with the House Oversight Committee.