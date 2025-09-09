Senate approves resolution honoring Minn. church shooting victims

People embrace outside of Annunciation Church and School on September 2, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jericho Dancel and Sophia Flores

12:30 PM – Tuesday, September 9, 2025

The Senate has voted to approve a resolution honoring the victims and survivors of the Annunciation Church shooting.

On Monday, the lawmakers voted unanimously to adopt the resolution introduced by Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

The resolution condemns the violent act in Minneapolis, honors the memory of those lost and recognizes the courage of first responders, caregivers and community members who acted swiftly in the face of tragedy.

Advertisement

Last week, Klobuchar argued that both parties need to come together in order to foster change.

“It’s just gonna take the courage of those little sixth-graders that laid on top of first-graders or the teacher that took the kid with disabilities out of the wheelchair and laid on top of him,” she said. “That’s real courage; we just have to have a little political courage to get this done.”

Two children were killed and 23 more were injured during the August shooting after a gunman opened fire during morning Mass through the stained-glass windows of the Annunciation Church.

The family of 8-year-old victim Fletcher Merkel, want him to be remembered for the person he was and not for the act that ended his life.

10-year-old Harper Moyski’s family want their daughter to be remembered as being “a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her.”

Authorities are investigating the attack as a hate crime targeting Catholics.

The violent act was committed by 23-year-old Robin Westman. Westman changed his name is 2020 from his birth name of “Robert” to “Robin.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!