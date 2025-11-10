Senate advances stopgap spending bill, marking major step toward ending longest govt. shutdown in U.S. history

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 10: Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters while walking to his office on November 10, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Senate reached a deal late Sunday to fund the Government, aiming to end the longest shutdown in history. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:06 AM – Monday, November 10, 2025

The Senate advanced a motion to end the government shutdown on Sunday night amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

GOP Senators were able to strike a deal with centrist Democrat Senators, clearing the first major roadblock on the path towards reopening the government, which has been closed for 40 days.

Eight Senate Democrats joined the Republicans in voting to end the shutdown, effectively defecting from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) holdout.

The Democrat Senators who signed on to the bill are as follows:

John Fetterman (D-Pa.)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)

Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)

Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.)

Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.)

Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

In exchange for their vote, the GOP agreed to a future vote on extending the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, although there is no guarantee that the measure would pass in the GOP-controlled Congress.

The Democrats were also able to get the Republicans to agree to reverse President Donald Trump’s layoffs of federal workers during the shutdown.

The measure to end the government shutdown is seen as the Democrats caving, as they did not secure guarantees on extending the expiring healthcare subsidies.

The stopgap spending bill extends government funding at existing levels through January 30th, while also funding certain departments, such as the Agriculture Department, through the end of next fall, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through next September.

“It’s a great development. It’s long overdue. It vindicates our position in this all along,” stated House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) after the Senate vote.

The spending bill now moves to the House for a vote before heading to President Trump’s desk for a final signature.

“We’re going to get everybody back on a 36-hour notice, so it’ll be happening early this week,” Johnson added.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats opposed to the stopgap spending bill expressed their disappointment, calling the move a “mistake.”

“This bill doesn’t do anything to arrest the health care catastrophe, nor does it constrain in any meaningful way President Trump’s illegality,” stated Democrat Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “I think the voters were pretty clear on Tuesday night what they wanted Congress to do, and more specifically, what they wanted Democrats to do. And I’m really saddened that we didn’t listen to them.”

“Because of Republicans, Americans are going to suffer immensely as this health care crisis gets worse,” Schumer added. “Therefore, I must vote no.”

Additionally, just prior to Sunday’s vote, President Trump issued a Truth Social post, slamming the “OBAMACARE SCAM” that the Democrats are pushing on Americans.

“Democrats claim to be working for ‘the little guy,’ and driving down your Health Insurance, but the OBAMACARE SCAM goes STRAIGHT TO THEIR BEST FRIENDS IN THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY. THEY ARE MAKING A ‘KILLING,’ while Health Coverage only gets WORSE. If Democrats get their way again, they’re in for another HUGE Payday at the expense of the American People,” Trump wrote.

The president went on to propose that Republicans “should give money DIRECTLY to your personal HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS that I expended in our GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.”

