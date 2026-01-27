Sen. Warren calls for Noem to resign

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attends a roundtable on housing costs on January 07, 2026 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The roundtable is the first event in Senate Democrats’ push focused on lowering housing costs and addressing the economic pressures facing working families. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cameron Walker

11:37 PM –Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment following the fatal shooting in Minnesota over the weekend.

On Monday, Warren (D-Mass.) released a video stating that Noem needs to lose her job following the shooting of Alex Pretti. The intensive care nurse allegedly clashed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Minnesota before he was shot on Saturday.

The White House said Pretti intended to harm federal agents, citing the extra magazines he had at the time of the shooting.

Warren also called for federal law enforcement to stop their operations and to punish agents for allegedly terrorizing Americans.

Other Democrats have also recently called for Noem’s resignation or impeachment.

However, President Donald Trump stands by the DHS’s work in Minneapolis.

