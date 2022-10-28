Sen. Schumer: Dems going downhill in Ga.

OAN Newsroom
Democrats are scrambling to keep their hold of the federal government as Republican candidates are gaining ground.
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was caught on a hot mic telling Joe Biden that Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is being overtaken by Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker. However, Schumer expressed that John Fetterman (D-Ga.) may still have a chance, despite his performance on the debate stage.
This comes just less than two-weeks until the midterm elections.