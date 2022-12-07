Sen. Ron Johnson hosts panel discussing COVID vaccines, response and censorship

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a panel discussion titled COVID 19: A Second Opinion in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Wednesday, December 7, 2022

On Wednesday, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) was joined by medical experts and doctors who specialize in COVID-19 vaccine research and treatments. A notable guest at the panel included Dr. Peter McCullough. McCullough is a trained academic internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist. Dr. Robert Malone, an American physician, biochemist and an mRNA vaccine pioneer was also in attendance.

The purpose of the discussion titled “COVID-19 Vaccines: What they Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries, and Possible Causes of Injuries” was to shed light on the current state of knowledge surrounding the vaccine and the path forward.

Discussions revolved around sicknesses and side effects from the vaccinations. Some of the topics that were touched on included the dramatic increase in reported illnesses across the Department of Defense. In 2019, there were 35,000 cases of various illnesses, in 2021 there were around 150,000 cases and in 2022, reported illnesses in the DOD were up to 205,000.

Dr. McCullough pointed out that before the vaccine was available to the public, there were around 250,000 deaths due to COVID in the United States. Since the max vaccinations rolled out, there have been around 750,000 reported deaths.

Dr. Malone indicated that the mRNA vaccine lasts for a long time in the human body and that it has a variety of effects that are still being studied. The original vaccine was meant to last several hours in the human body before the body adapts to it and the antibodies degrade it out. Dr. Malone pointed out that the current version of the vaccine “lasts 60 days or more,” which could have various unknown implications.

It was also revealed that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report indicating that 79% of all reported Omicron variant cases came from individuals who were already fully vaccinated.

This panel comes after the House of Representatives unveiled their plans to rescind the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. It will be voted on later in the week.