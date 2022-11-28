Sen. Murphy admits Dems don’t have the votes to pass assault weapons ban

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks to reporters outside of the Senate Chambers of the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has admitted that there is not enough support in the upper chamber to pass a ban on so-called assault weapons.

Murphy made the assessment during an interview on Sunday. During the interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, he also acknowledged that passing the ban would not magically eliminate mass shootings in the country. Murphy’s remarks come as President Biden has unsuccessfully urged Congress to pass stricter gun control legislation.

The Senator also took aim at jurisdictions which have sought to protect the Second Amendment. He implied that Democrats should defund law enforcement in areas that have declared themselves sanctuaries for gun rights.