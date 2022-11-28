Sen. Murphy admits Dems don’t have the votes to pass assault weapons ban

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022
Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has admitted that there is not enough support in the upper chamber to pass a ban on so-called assault weapons.
Murphy made the assessment during an interview on Sunday. During the interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, he also acknowledged that passing the ban would not magically eliminate mass shootings in the country. Murphy’s remarks come as President Biden has unsuccessfully urged Congress to pass stricter gun control legislation.
The Senator also took aim at jurisdictions which have sought to protect the Second Amendment. He implied that Democrats should defund law enforcement in areas that have declared themselves sanctuaries for gun rights.
“I’m glad that President Joe Biden is going to be pushing us to take a vote on an assault weapons ban. The House has already passed it. It’s sitting in front of the Senate. Does it have 60 votes in the Senate right now? Probably not,” Murphy said. “But let’s see if we can try to get that number is close to 60 as possible. If we don’t have the votes, then we’ll talk to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and maybe come back next year, with maybe an additional Senator, and see if we can do better.”