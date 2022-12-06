Sen. McConnell opposes Dem push for marijuana & permitting provisions to annual defense bill, says it hurts U.S. military

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., speaks during a news conference with members of the Senate Republican leadership, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:25 PM PT – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is opposing Democrat plans to add provisions on marijuana and a permitting reform to the annual defense bill.

When speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, McConnell (R-Ky.) referred to the National Defense Authorization Act. He claimed that Democrats are trying to add partisan projects instead of putting the U.S. military first.

“House and Senate Democrats are still obstructing efforts to close out the NDAA by trying to jam in unrelated items with no relationship whatsoever to defense,” he said.

This comes after Democrats proposed allowing banks to do business with marijuana businesses, while Republicans want a provision to cancel the vaccine mandate in the military. McConnell stressed that Democrats are more interested in promoting drugs than national defense.

“We’re talking about a grab bag of miscellaneous pet priorities, like making our financial system more sympathetic to illegal drugs or permitting reform in name only that’s already failed to pass the Senate earlier this year,” McConnell said.

McConnell pointed out that Democrats are holding America’s armed forces hostage over their far-left agenda, which also reveals poor planning by Senate Democrat leadership.