Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces bid for Tennessee governor 

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:58 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Senator Marsha Blackburn has announced that she will be running to be the next governor of Tennessee.

On Wednesday, Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released a campaign video on X, announcing her bid.

“In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home,” Blackburn said. “I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader.” Advertisement

In November of 2024, Blackburn was re-elected to the Senate with her term set to end in 2031. If elected as governor, she will be able to appoint her successor until a special election can be held in 2028.

Blackburn was first elected to the upper chamber in 2018 after serving 16 years in the House of Representatives and is the first woman to represent Tennessee in the Senate. She would also become the first female governor if elected.

Also in the race for governor is John Rose (R-Tenn.). He is the only other declared candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Other potential candidates that are rumored to announce their bids include: Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — although it is unclear if he meets the requirement to have lived in the state for seven years at the time of the election.

