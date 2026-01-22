Sen. Kelly considering presidential run amid conflict with Hegseth

(Left) U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) / (Right) US Senator Mark Kelly, Democrat from Arizona, sits at his seat awaiting the start of a Senate Committee on Armed Services nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

10:15 AM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is reportedly weighing a 2028 presidential bid as the Pentagon reviews his military rank following his ongoing conflict with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The Pentagon is currently conducting a retirement-grade review that could result in Kelly’s demotion from his retired rank as a Navy captain. This review follows a video Kelly released last fall where he advised service members to refuse unlawful orders from the president.

In a January interview with CNN, Kelly (D-Ariz.) confirmed he is starting to consider a presidential campaign, noting it would depend on several factors, such as his party’s performance in the midterm elections and the national political climate. Kelly stated it would be “irresponsible not to think about.”

“I have not decided,” said Kelly when discussing a potential run. “I still think it needs to be the right person at the right time. Once we get past this election, we’ll figure out what that is. And it’s also going to depend a little bit on how we do.”

In November, Kelly, along with other members of the Democrat party, posted a video online addressed to military personnel, warning them not to follow what he characterized as “illegal orders” from President Donald Trump. The former astronaut emphasized that service members have a constitutional duty to refuse unlawful commands, framing the message as a necessary safeguard against the abuse of executive power.

Intense backlash from conservatives and the president quickly flooded social media, with critics labeling the statements “seditious.” Shortly after, the Pentagon censured him and announced an investigation into the retired Navy captain, citing “serious allegations of misconduct” related to the video’s impact on military discipline.

Hegseth directed Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to conduct a retirement grade determination review, a rare administrative move used to evaluate if an officer served satisfactorily in their highest rank. Stripping Kelly of his Navy rank could result in his demotion in retirement status and the loss of his military pension benefits.

In response to the Pentagon’s actions, Kelly filed a federal lawsuit in January against Hegseth. The suit argues that the attempt to strip his rank is “unlawful and unconstitutional” retaliation for protected political speech. Kelly has maintained that he will not be silenced by “bullies,” framing the legal battle as a defense of the rights of all retired service members to engage in public discourse without fear of losing their earned benefits.

