Sen. Johnson pressures FBI’s Wray to explain who falsely labeled Hunter Biden story as ‘Russian propaganda’

U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) presides over a hearing at the Capitol Building on June 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alexander Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:53 PM PT – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Senator Ron Johnson has applied pressure on FBI Director Chris Wray to explain why officials have falsely claimed that the reports about Hunter Biden were considered ‘Russian propaganda.’

“Do you see any sign of Russian disinformation, [in] those reports?” Johnson asked. “That would be a hard question for me to answer. No, it’s very easy. It’s very easy. It’s a very easy answer. There is no Russian disinformation.”

During a heated exchange in the Senate on Thursday, Johnson (R-Wis.) demanded that Wray explain why the FBI suppressed information about Hunter Biden ahead of 2020 election. Wray apparently struggled to provide a straight answer to Johnson. The Republican then asked about the FBI’s handling of a probe into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“We offered in that letter to provide a Senior Executive of the FBI to walk through in detail what our process is,” Wray said. “What your process is, but not specifically who directed a briefing that was used to smear me. Have you looked into the leaking of that briefing to the Washington Post? Have you investigated that? — I’m not going to discuss specific investigations as to the briefing question and who directs it.”

Republican lawmakers suspect that the FBI suppressed the Hunter Biden scandal ahead of the 2020 election in order to help Joe Biden get elected and to smear the GOP as Russian propagandists. Johnson vows to fully investigate the matter.