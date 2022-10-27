Sen. Graham campaigns for Herschel Walker in Ga.

Herschel Walker, right, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, poses with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. after speaking during a campaign stop in Cumming, Ga., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

UPDATED 5:09 PM PT – Thursday, October 27, 2022

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham rallies for Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker ahead of the midterms.

On Thursday, during the Unite Georgia bus tour in Cumming, Georgia, Senator Graham (R-S.C.) criticized Walker’s opponent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) by highlighting the fact that he has not changed things for the better in the two years he has been in the Senate.



He then touted Walker by noting how he would be a great conservative in the Senate.

“Here’s what liberals fear the most: a strong confident Black man being a Republican in Washington,” Graham said.

Graham noted that Walker would serve as an inspiration and help fix issues caused by Democrat-led policies.