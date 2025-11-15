Sen. Fetterman released from hospital with 20 stitches after fall

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, one of eight Democrats to say he will vote with Republicans to open the government, arrives for votes on November 10, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:40 PM – Saturday, November 15, 2025

United States Senator John Fetterman revealed that he has returned from the hospital after a fall that caused him to require 20 stitches in his face.

Fetterman (D-Penn.) was hospitalized on Thursday after taking a fall during a morning walk. A spokesperson for his team said that he suffered a flare-up of ventricular fibrillation that made him feel light-headed.

“20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids,” the senator posted on his X account, showing off a smiling photo with his battle scar — stitches stretching from brow to nose.

The lawmaker also thanked the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for their “incredible medical care” during his two-day stay and expressed his gratitude for “all the well-wishes” he received.

“See you back in D.C.,” his post concluded. Advertisement

Ventricular fibrillation (V-fib) is a type of arrhythmia in which the heart’s lower chambers (ventricles) quiver or twitch instead of pumping blood properly. This can cause chest pain, dizziness, nausea, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and lead to cardiac arrest.

Fetterman also suffered a nearly fatal heart attack six months before he was elected to Congress in 2022.

Recently, the congressman was among the few Democrats who consistently voted alongside Republicans in favor of a “clean” budget bill to keep the government open. Despite his support for the bill, other Senate Democrats voted against the stopgap measure 14 times, prolonging the shutdown for 43 days before finally striking a deal on Wednesday.

