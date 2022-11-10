Sen. Cruz to campaign with Herschel Walker in Ga.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:46 PM PT – Thursday, November 10, 2022

Senator Ted Cruz is traveling to Georgia to support Herschel Walker.

On Thursday, Cruz (R-Texas) and Walker (R-Ga.) will rally support in light of the Senate race heading to a runoff.

Tuesday’s election saw neither Walker nor Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (R-Ga.) take 50% of the vote. In order to be elected to office in the Peach State, a candidate must receive more than 50% of the final count. Due to this, the pair will face off once again on December 6th.

This is the second runoff election for Warnock. Two years ago went up against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and defeated her 51%- 49%.

Depending on how the Senate races in Arizona and Nevada play out, the race in Georgia could determine which party has control in the upper chamber.