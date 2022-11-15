Sen. Cruz: no excuse for McConnell to abandon Masters

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a rally for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on November 10, 2022 in Canton, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:18 AM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Senator Ted Cruz took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over the midterm election results for Republicans.

During Monday’s episode of his podcast, Cruz (R-Texas) reflected on the consequences that the country could face with Democrats maintaining their majority in the upper chamber.

Cruz also slammed McConnell (R-Ky.) for abandoning Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R-Ariz.). According to The Associated Press, Masters lost narrowly to Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). Experts were closely watching to see if he could unseat the incumbent.

Cruz explained why McConnell didn’t invest more in Arizona.

“Because Masters said he would vote against Mitch McConnell, and so Mitch would rather be leader than have a Republican majority,” Cruz said. “If there’s a Republican who can win and who’s not gonna support Mitch, the truth of the matter is he’d rather have a Democrat win. So, he pulled all the money out of Arizona.”

Cruz explained that McConnell spent $9 million for Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.) despite Republican Kelly Tshibaka (R-Alaska) also being in the race.

Despite push back from several Republicans, an internal vote for Senate leadership is set for Wednesday without knowing the results of the Georgia Senate runoff.