Secy Duffy: Be nice during record setting holiday travel season

OAN Staff Bailey Broadwater

7:42 PM – Monday, November 24, 2025

As the holiday travel rush commences, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Americans should prepare for crowded roads and skies.

During a press conference at Chicago O’Hare airport on Monday, Duffy said this is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week on record.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) anticipates that 31 million Americans will head to the airport. This comes while AAA predicts 73 million Americans will hit the road.

In light of this, FAA Secretary Bryan Bedford said airports will employ various strategies to manage traffic securely and efficiently, assuring travelers they will be safe.

Duffy offered Americans traveling by air a few tips to ease travel stress.

“Come a little early, you know — don’t be rushing through the airport cause the lines might be a little longer,” Duffy stated. “Tack on your best attitude, we’re gonna get through this and have a great Thanksgiving with our families.”

The Transportation Secretary also offered some reassurance to Americans hitting the road for the holiday season.

“This travel season, by car, we have incredible gas prices – on average $0.32 a gallon. So, if you travel by car you’re going to be able to put gas in your vehicle at a very affordable price. On top of that, if you’re flying and you need to rent a car domestically, our car rental prices are down by 15%.”

Duffy also reminded travelers about the new civility campaign called “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with you” aimed at bringing back the manners and respect that used to be synonymous with air travel.

He said the civility campaign is about Americans asking themselves – how can we all inject a little more kindness into the holiday season.

He stressed he’s not putting any blame on Americans, but rather encouraging everyone to be kinder.

“I’m not trying to put blame on anybody, I’m just asking us all to be better and to do better and we’ll all have a more pleasant experience.”

Duffy also called on Congress to allocate more funding for the Department of Transportation’s (DOT’s) efforts to modernize the U.S. Air Space.

