Secret Service discovers hunting stand with direct view of Trump’s Air Force One exit near Palm Beach Airport

U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One after he landed at West Palm Beach International Airport on October 17, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:02 PM – Sunday, October 19, 2025

The U.S. Secret Service discovered a hunting stand near the Palm Beach International Airport on Thursday, which had a direct line of sight to where President Donald Trump exits Air Force One.

U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielimi issued a statement, revealing how the agency was able to spot the inconspicuous hunting stand.

“The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Palm Beach County. During advance security preparations prior to the Palm Beach arrival, which included the use of technology and comprehensive physical sweeps, our teams identified items of interest near Palm Beach International Airport,” Guglielmi stated.

“There was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location,” he continued. “While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscored the importance of our layered security measures.”

The FBI has since taken the lead role in the investigation.

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” FBI Director Kash Patel stated.

“No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

According to an anonymous law enforcement source speaking with Fox News Digital, the hunting stand reportedly appeared to have been set up “months ago.”

The suspicious finding follows multiple assassination attempts against President Trump’s life, one of which came during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

20-year-old Thomas Crooks opened fire on Trump from a nearby rooftop, just missing his head, ultimately killing 50-year-old former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore. Crooks was killed by Secret Service counter-snipers shortly after opening fire.

The other incident took place last September in Florida, in which Ryan Routh hid in the shrubbery at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh was spotted by Secret Service agents aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump was golfing, leading one of the agents to shoot at Routh.

Routh fled the scene and was ultimately arrested the same day.

Since then, Routh was convicted on all five charges, including the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and assaulting a federal officer.

Routh is set to receive his sentencing in December.

