Secret Service arrest knife carrying man near the Capitol

OAN Roy Francis
UPDATED 10:35 AM PT – Tuesday, January 31, 2023
A man was arrested by the United States Secret Service near the Capitol building for allegedly impersonating a police officer and carrying several knives on Tuesday.
Max Eli Viner, 37, had previously been wanted for questioning, the Secret Service stated.
Capitol Hill police identified him and reported him to the Secret Service who swiftly responded and arrested him.
A search of the suspect’s SUV, which was parked nearby, led to the discovery of fake police equipment, shell casings, a gas mask, and a smoke grenade.
Viner faces charges of impersonating a law officer, and possession of a prohibited weapon within the District of Columbia.
“This is another example of how our teams work closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe. These partnerships are critical,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. “We thank the U.S. Secret Service for their detailed and timely information, and we thank our officers who continue to show their dedication to our critical mission every day.”