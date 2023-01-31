Secret Service arrest knife carrying man near the Capitol

Marine One carries U.S. President Joe Biden from the White House as a Secret Service agent stands guard on September 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:35 AM PT – Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A man was arrested by the United States Secret Service near the Capitol building for allegedly impersonating a police officer and carrying several knives on Tuesday.

Max Eli Viner, 37, had previously been wanted for questioning, the Secret Service stated.

Capitol Hill police identified him and reported him to the Secret Service who swiftly responded and arrested him.

A search of the suspect’s SUV, which was parked nearby, led to the discovery of fake police equipment, shell casings, a gas mask, and a smoke grenade.

Viner faces charges of impersonating a law officer, and possession of a prohibited weapon within the District of Columbia.