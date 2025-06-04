Second suspect arrested in connection to Palm Springs IVF clinic bombing 

The damaged front of the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic stands following a bomb blast on May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The FBI has arrested a second suspect in connection with last month’s car bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California.

Guy Edward Bartkus, who died in the explosion, was already previously identified by the FBI as the suspected bomber.

However, according to officials, Daniel Park, 32, of Kent, Washington, was arrested on Tuesday evening at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport in connection with the attack as well. Federal authorities stated on Wednesday that Park is accused of supplying substantial quantities of chemical precursors to Bartkus for the purpose of manufacturing explosives.

Advertisement

During the execution of a search warrant at Park’s residence in Seattle, investigators discovered documentation outlining an explosive formula bearing striking similarities to that used in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Federal authorities say that Park delivered 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, who bombed the clinic and died in the explosion.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli described the chemical molecule as an explosive precursor that can be utilized to construct homemade explosives.

Park had also traveled to Twentynine Palms, California, earlier this year in order to undertake bomb-making tests with Bartkus, authorities added. According to the FBI’s assistant director in charge, the two first met online through forums dedicated to the anti-natalist movement, bonding over a “shared belief that people shouldn’t exist” or be born.

Anti-natalism is a fringe philosophy that opposes childbirth and population expansion, believing that humans should not continue to reproduce.

“Other [anti-natalism] philanthropic arguments include the idea that individuals cannot consent to their creation, that procreating necessarily involves creating victims, and that procreation involves exploiting babies in order to get fully formed adults. Misanthropic arguments for anti-natalism, on the other hand, appeal to the harm that individuals who are brought into existence will cause. These include the harms that humans inflict upon each other, other animals, and the environment. Finally, it has also been recognized that if we have a duty to relieve extreme poverty when possible, there may be a corresponding duty for both the rich and poor to cease from procreating,” according to the internet encyclopedia of philosophy.

Officials noted that Bartkus purposely targeted the fertility clinic as an act of domestic terrorism, and he even attempted to webcast the explosion — though the webcast plan failed. A webcast is a type of online broadcast that delivers content like video or audio over the internet. It’s similar to traditional radio or TV broadcasting, but uses the internet for distribution.

The explosion obliterated the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs and caused extensive damage to adjacent businesses, shattering windows along the palm-lined boulevard.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!