Second round of “No Kings” protests spread across the U.S.

People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in New York on October 18, 2025.

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:25 AM – Saturday, October 18, 2025

Demonstrators are protesting against the Trump administration across all 50 states in 2,500 planned “No Kings” events.

The president responded to the scheduled demonstrations on Friday in a Fox Business Network interview.

“I mean, some people say they want to delay (reopening the government) for that — the king — this, this is not a king,” Trump said. “You know, they’re saying they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not.”

The demonstrations condemn the Trump administration as a whole and link the “Free Palestine” movement to the anti-ICE rhetoric seen in recent years on the left.

The first round of “No Kings” protests was in June, when 5 million people across the U.S. organized marches against President Donald Trump while he held a military parade in Washington. This time around, there are about 450 more events.

Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson called the nationwide protests a “hate America rally.”

In June, protesters at the first “No Kings” demonstrations hissed as a woman sang the American national anthem, booing and calling her a Zionist.

Organizers claim the movement is non-partisan and maintain a pro-democracy and patriotic theme. People have been pictured attending dressed as the Statue of Liberty and Bald Eagles, and many American flags have been caught on camera, though those on the left tend to prefer to burn them at protests.

However, the protest’s official “partners” include 24 political action committees that aim to elect Democrat politicians. On the list are Indivisible Action, Hollywood Democrats, Westside Democratic Headquarters, 504 Democratic Club and College Democrats of America, among others.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris released a video on social media on Friday, urging people to join the “No Kings” activities, despite receiving the Democrat nomination for president in 2024 without any votes.

“In our country the power is with the people and tomorrow I encourage everyone to get out there in peaceful protest of what is happening in our country and express our voice around the country we believe in,” Harris said. “So get out there and join the ‘No Kings’ event near you.”

Billionaire donor George Soros is reportedly funding many of the organizations leading the “No Kings” protests. Indivisible, for example, received a $3 million grant last year from Soros’s Open Society Foundations for “social welfare activities.”

According to a public database of the protest’s organizers, compiled by the Pearl Project, the protest’s partners include 265 organizations, mostly non-profits, and some anti-Israel groups like Jewish Voice for Peace. Fox News reports that their non-profit statuses means that they’re exempt from paying taxes on most of their total annual revenues, though they’re involved in partisan work. Critics claim these organizations violate tax and non-profit laws.

“They call it ‘No Kings,’ but what they’ve built is an empire of tax-exempt organizations doing the Democratic Party’s work on the taxpayer’s dime,” said Jennica Pounds, a computer scientist who runs a platform, DataRepublican.com. “They are using every excuse in the book, from immigration to Israel, to rage-bait America. There is nothing ‘charitable’ about their professional protest enterprise, and they should be investigated for fomenting so much hate in America behind the shield of ‘charity work.’”

Trump has directed the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate any violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which could result in up to 20 years in prison and forfeiting illegal profits.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said, “The Trump administration and the Republican Congress are committed to countering this network of left-wing violence.”

Protesters are also organizing across European countries.

One woman was seen with a sign at a “No Kings” rally in Paris that reads “If Kamala were president we’d be at brunch.” A sign that read “Make America Constitutional Again” was photographed at an anti-Trump protest outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin. A sign that reads “ORANGE LIES MATTER” was also pictured at a protest in Sweden.

In Rome, people marched with signs saying “NO Kings NOT MY President,” “DUMP TRUMP,” “MAKE AMERICA SANE AGAIN” and “IMPEACH REMOVE.” One sign pictured a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, a Nazi Army General visor cap, a Confederate soldier’s kepi and Klu Klux Klan hood, and said, “SAME S*** DIFFERENT HAT.”

