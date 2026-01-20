Second Lady Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, a boy

(L-top) VP JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance on December 16, 2025. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images) / (L-bottom) Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on November 13, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-top) JD and Usha board Air Force Two on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images) / (R-bottom) Vance dances with Usha on November 8, 2025. (Photo by ROD LAMKEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:41 PM – Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child, a boy, due in late July. The news, shared via a joint statement on social media, marks a historic milestone for the Second Family.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple stated. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

Usha, 40, is the first spouse of a sitting vice president to be pregnant while serving as Second Lady, and the youngest woman to hold the role since Jane Hadley Barkley, who was 38 in 1949.

The announcement also comes as the Vances reach their one-year anniversary in the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory. The couple expressed gratitude for the support system surrounding their family during this high-profile chapter of their lives.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” the couple added.

The new addition will join the couple’s three older children, Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4. The Vance children have been occasional fixtures at public events since the 2024 campaign and the 2025 Inauguration, where they famously participated in the parade and swearing-in ceremonies.

Vance has frequently cited his role as a father as a central pillar of his political identity. Just last week, it was confirmed that he will speak at the 2026 March for Life on Friday, where he is expected to reiterate his stance on family-centric policies.

Additionally, Usha is still slated to accompany the Vice President to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy, next month, and JD is scheduled to lead the American presidential delegation at the opening ceremony on February 6th.

White House officials have not yet commented on whether the Second Lady’s travel schedule for the spring will be adjusted as she enters her third trimester.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!