Second earthquake in days reported in New Jersey, parts of NYC   

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

11:34 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

A small earthquake has rocked parts of New Jersey and New York City, making it the second quake felt in the region within days.

On Tuesday, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.7 occurred near Hillsdale, New Jersey (about 1.2 mile southwest), at a depth of approximately 7 miles. Tremors were felt in the NYC region and parts of southwestern Connecticut as well.

"Why did my building just shake again?" one X user posted shortly afterward.

It was not immediately reported whether any injuries or damage occurred during the quake.

It also comes after a magnitude-3.0 earthquake shook Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, less than a dozen miles away, last Saturday night.

The previous magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck at a depth of about 6 miles. The tremor was also felt across parts of New Jersey and New York City, including Upper Manhattan, The Bronx, Staten Island, and into western Connecticut. While some residents reported a brief shake or loud bang, no damage or injuries were reported.

Earthquakes in the eastern U.S., especially in the Northeast, can be felt over large distances due to older, cooler, and more rigid bedrock, allowing seismic waves to travel more efficiently than in the West. As a result, even moderate quakes like these can be felt across multiple states, according to CT Insider.

Officials stated that the August 5th 2.7 quake may be considered an aftershock of the August 2nd 3.0 quake, though it occurred at a separate location. They noted that smaller tremors may persist for days following the initial event.

Additionally, NYC Emergency Management issued updates via X, explaining that they were monitoring for impacts while assuring residents “No immediate protective action is needed.” They also advised residents to check for hazards like shifted items, falling debris, or structural cracks, in addition to being prepared for possible aftershocks.

