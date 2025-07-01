Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jurors send note saying they’re done for the day

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
Monday, June 30, 2025
Update 2:31 PM – Judge Arun Subramanian has instructed the jury to continue deliberating following a note the he received stating that the jury could not reach a verdict on Count 1.
“I received your note that you have reached verdicts on Count 2-5 but not on Count 1. I ask at this time that you keep deliberating,” he told the jury when they returned to the courtroom.
Once the jury left the courtroom, they sent a note stating that they have concluded deliberations for the day and that they will continue tomorrow at 9:00 AM.
2:17 PM – The jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial has reached a verdict on some counts in the trial.
The 12-member jury, made up of eight men and four women, reached a partial verdict on Tuesday afternoon. However, jurors were unable to agree on Count 1, in relation to the racketeering conspiracy.
The jury sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday stating that while they were not able to reach a verdict on Count 1, they were able to reach a verdict on Counts 2, 3, 4 and 5.
In the Diddy trial, Count 2 charges him with sex trafficking involving Victim 1; Count 3 accuses him of transporting an individual across state lines for prostitution; and Counts 4 and 5 involve additional acts of sex trafficking and unlawful transportation related to other victims.
The sex trafficking charges alone carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars. The transportation to engage in prostitution charges have a maximum on 10 years behind bars.
If Diddy is charged in Count 1 — which alleges that he led a “criminal enterprise” by carrying out multiple illegal acts, including sex trafficking, kidnapping, and fraud over several years — he could face a life sentence in prison based on that charge alone.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
