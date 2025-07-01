Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jurors send note saying they’re done for the day

US producer-musician Sean “Diddy” Combs gestures in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Monday, June 30, 2025

Update 2:31 PM – Judge Arun Subramanian has instructed the jury to continue deliberating following a note the he received stating that the jury could not reach a verdict on Count 1.

“I received your note that you have reached verdicts on Count 2-5 but not on Count 1. I ask at this time that you keep deliberating,” he told the jury when they returned to the courtroom.

Once the jury left the courtroom, they sent a note stating that they have concluded deliberations for the day and that they will continue tomorrow at 9:00 AM.

Advertisement

2:17 PM – The jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial has reached a verdict on some counts in the trial.

The 12-member jury, made up of eight men and four women, reached a partial verdict on Tuesday afternoon. However, jurors were unable to agree on Count 1, in relation to the racketeering conspiracy.

The jury sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday stating that while they were not able to reach a verdict on Count 1, they were able to reach a verdict on Counts 2, 3, 4 and 5.

In the Diddy trial, Count 2 charges him with sex trafficking involving Victim 1; Count 3 accuses him of transporting an individual across state lines for prostitution; and Counts 4 and 5 involve additional acts of sex trafficking and unlawful transportation related to other victims.

The sex trafficking charges alone carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars. The transportation to engage in prostitution charges have a maximum on 10 years behind bars.

If Diddy is charged in Count 1 — which alleges that he led a “criminal enterprise” by carrying out multiple illegal acts, including sex trafficking, kidnapping, and fraud over several years — he could face a life sentence in prison based on that charge alone.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!