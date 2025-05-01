Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rejects Govt-Offered Plea Deal Ahead Of Sex Trafficking Trial

(Background) Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs) / (R) Judge Arun Subramanian. (Photo via: United States District Court – Southern District of New York)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:26 PM – Thursday, May 1, 2025

On Thursday, Sean “Diddy” Combs turned down the government’s offer to enter a guilty plea and avoid the prospect of a lengthier prison sentence.

“Yes I do, your honor,” Combs responded after Judge Arun Subramanian asked whether he rejected the offer federal prosecutors made him.

Combs, 55, is accused of forcing women into “prolonged sexual encounters” that he referred to as “freak-offs.” He faces counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution. His trial is set to begin on Monday with jury selection.

Assistant U.S. attorney Maurene Comey indicated that a guilty plea would have substantially mitigated Combs’ sentencing exposure, in contrast to a conviction on all counts at trial — which could result in a sentence “tantamount to life imprisonment.”

However, the plea agreement’s specifics were not made public.

Combs wore a beige jail uniform when he appeared in court. He was also seen giving one of his lawyers, Teny Geragos, a fist bump while smiling.

During the brief meeting, Geragos expressed concerns regarding remarks made to a documentary by Lisa Bloom, a Los Angeles-based lawyer who represents at least two of Combs’ civil accusers, in relation to the case.

“We’re concerned with her behavior here,” Geragos stated.

Nonetheless, Subramanian vowed to remind “all counsel” and witnesses to follow court and professional behavior guidelines about possibly biased remarks that would violate Combs’ right to a fair trial.

The sweeping sex trafficking indictment, which was first filed in September and was later followed by several superseding indictments, accused Combs of being the head of a criminal “enterprise” that enabled him to “verbally, physically, emotionally, and sexually abuse his victims” for years. Combs was arrested last year.

He has entered a not guilty plea to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Back in March, he also entered a not guilty plea to a superseding indictment accusing him of coercing one of his workers into engaging in sexual conduct.

The rapper has refuted all of the accusations.

In addition to the three primary accused victims, federal prosecutors claimed they have up to 20 more possible witnesses who could provide testimony regarding Combs’ illicit actions.

If convicted, Combs could spend decades behind bars. Among the allegations, the sex trafficking charges includes a required minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a possible sentence of life in prison, while the racketeering conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Opening remarks are slated for May 12th, and jury selection for the trial is set to start on May 5th.

