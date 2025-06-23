SCOTUS rules in favor of allowing Trump admin to deport illegal aliens to third countries

US President Donald Trump dances at the end of a rally at Carson City Airport in Carson City, Nevada on October 18, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:24 PM – Monday, June 23, 2025

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s policy, stating that it may deport convicted criminals to nations other than their home country.

The 6-3 Supreme Court decision marks a major victory for President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, allowing the administration to move forward after a federal judge temporarily blocked the policy back in April.

The ruling by the conservative majority will remove the legal barriers blocking the path for millions of illegal aliens from being taken away from the United States.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, all three liberal justices dissented from the conservative majority, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that “thousands will suffer violence in far-flung locales” as a result.

“In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution,” Sotomayor stated. “In this case, the Government took the opposite approach.”

“This Court now intervenes to grant the Government emergency relief from an order it has repeatedly defied. I cannot join so gross an abuse of the Court’s equitable discretion,” she added.

The news follows after U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy accused the Trump administration of violating his previous order to suspend deportation flights to third-party nations, previously explaining that individuals ordered for deportation should have 10 days to dispute the decision to allow “an opportunity to explain why such a deportation will likely result in their persecution, torture and/or death.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that Murphy’s previous ruling infringed on Trump’s federal power to conduct policies he ran on.

Sauer explained that the Trump administration is attempting to deport “some of the worst of the worst,” which is why many of their home countries are “often unwilling to take them back.”

“The Trump Administration removed dangerous criminal illegal aliens from America in full compliance with all court orders,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated in May, when Murphy ordered the deportations to temporarily cease. “We are confident in the legality of our actions and do not apologize for acting to protect the American people.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!