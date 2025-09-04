SCOTUS faces criticism on Trump rulings from 12 ‘anonymous’ Federal Judges

Photo Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:39 PM – Thursday, September 4, 2025

A dozen federal judges, who asked to remain anonymous, have jointly condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s handling of Trump-related cases — highlighting their unease over “heightened scrutiny” of lower court rulings.

However, many conservatives across the country have argued that some “RINOs” (Republican In Name Only) on the High Court have deliberately blocked Trump from fulfilling his political agenda, despite the absence of any legal violations.

Speaking anonymously to NBC News, the judges’ identities and jurisdictions remain undisclosed.

Advertisement

According to the left-wing mainstream media outlet, the group includes appointees of both Democrat and Republican presidents — including President Trump himself — serving in courts nationwide.

The federal judges have since raised “concerns” about what they described as a pattern of emergency rulings by the Supreme Court in response to lower court decisions in high-profile Trump-related cases.

Three of the “anonymous” justices, without the courage to reveal their identities, were appointed by Trump during his first term, according to NBC News.

Speaking to the outlet, the judges said that the Supreme Court should provide clearer explanations for its emergency orders. They warned that the court’s handling of Trump cases risks reinforcing the GOP president’s criticisms of lower court judges.

“It is inexcusable,” one judge told NBC News. “They don’t have our backs.”

Last year, Chief Justice John Roberts also criticized elected officials who attempted to intimidate judges and defy court rulings.

“Attempts to intimidate judges for their rulings in cases are inappropriate and should be vigorously opposed,” Roberts stated in his 2024 year-end summary. “Public officials certainly have a right to criticize the work of the judiciary, but they should be mindful that intemperance in their statements when it comes to judges may prompt dangerous reactions by others.”

Additionally, Roberts issued a rare public rebuke back in 2018 against officials accusing judges of political bias, arguing that the courts are not led by “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.”

“What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them,” Roberts said in a statement released by the Supreme Court’s press office at the time. “That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Federal judges overseeing high-profile Trump-era cases have also spoken out about the threats they allegedly have faced amid escalating tensions between the White House and the judiciary.

“We need a call to action in this country from our lawyers and from our judges to say, ‘Not in this country, not on our watch,’” U.S. District Judge John Coughenour of the Western District of Washington said during a virtual event in July.

Coughenour, who blocked Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship, claimed that law enforcement arrived at his home with weapons drawn in February after the local sheriff’s office received a false report claiming he had murdered his wife.

“It’s just been stunning to me how much damage has been done to the reputation of our judiciary because some political actors think that they can gain some advantage by attacking the independence of the judiciary and threatening the rule of law,” he said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!