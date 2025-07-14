SCOTUS allows Trump admin to move forward with mass Dept. of Education layoffs

The Department of Education building in Washington, DC, March 24, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

4:34 PM – Monday, July 14, 2025

The Supreme Court of the United States has allowed President Donald Trump to move forward with plans to lay off nearly 1,400 Department of Education employees.

In a 6-3 decision on Monday, the justices lifted a lower court injunction blocking the Trump administration from terminating the workers.

The court’s conservative majority did not provide an explanation, while its three liberal justices published a critical dissent.

The decision is considered a major win for the administration’s efforts to dismantle the agency.

Trump’s push to wind down the department is still being litigated in the lower courts, meaning the issue could end up before the justices again.

