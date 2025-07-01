SCOTUS agrees to hear Vance, GOP effort to ‘lift caps on campaign spending’

(Background) An exterior view of the Supreme Court on June 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (L) Trump’s pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:34 PM – Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) has agreed to hear a case initially filed by then-Senate candidate JD Vance, the current vice president, among other Republicans, seeking to lift limits on how much political parties can spend in coordination with candidates.

On Monday, the High Court justices took up an appeal from Vance and two Republican committees — challenging a lower court’s decision that upheld the spending limits.

They argued that the restrictions “violate Constitutional protections by capping party spending influenced by input from supported candidates.”

Advertisement

The case is likely to be heard in the fall of this year or in early 2026.

On the flip side, the Democrat Party has argued that lifting the caps would open a loophole around limits on how much donors may give to federal candidates.

In 2022, Vance and several party committees, including the National Republican Senate Committee, which helps elect Senate Republicans, sued to overturn the statute, claiming it violated the First Amendment.

Vance went on to win the Ohio Senate seat and was eventually chosen as vice president under the second Trump administration.

Republicans went on to argue that the restrictions are incompatible with the Supreme Court’s current campaign finance theory, and that they have “harmed our political system by leading donors to send their funds elsewhere,” such as super PACs, which can raise unlimited funds but do not coordinate with candidates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!