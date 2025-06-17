Schwarzenegger stuns left-wing hosts of ‘The View’ after saying immigrants coming to U.S. should ‘behave like a guest’

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:48 PM – Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who legally emigrated to the U.S. from Austria, asserted during a Tuesday appearance on “The View” that all immigrants in the country should “behave like a guest”—a remark that prompted notable reactions from the left-wing hosts.

“I just think the world of the great history that we have with immigrants in America, but the key thing also is at the same time, that we’ve got to do things legal,” he began. “That is the most important thing. You’ve got to do things legal, and those people that are doing illegal things in America, and they’re the foreigners, they are not smart, because, when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest, like when I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can, keep things clean and to make my bed and to do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive or something like that, so that doesn’t really work in this country.”

“You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America and to pay back to America and go and do something for your community for any money whatsoever. Give something back to after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is, make this a better place,” Schwarzenegger continued. Advertisement

The liberal co-hosts were seemingly taken aback by Schwarzenegger’s assertions, as Whoopi Goldberg responded to the claim by arguing that “90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing.”

Sunny Hostin, whose husband is being sued after allegations of insurance fraud, also chimed in, maintaining that “immigrants are less likely to commit crimes in this country than actual American-born citizens.”

“All of this is happening because we don’t have immigration reform,” Schwarzenegger added. “Democrats and Republicans have to come together and solve this issue if they really want to be public servants. If they want to be party servants, and be party hacks, and be tied to their ideology, then it won’t happen.”

