Schumer Dodges Questioning On Whether Dems Will Attempt To Impeach Trump If They Regain Control Of Congress

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:33 AM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer refused to answer whether Congressional Democrats would push to impeach President Donald Trump, should they take back a majority in Congress following the 2026 midterm elections.

“Your colleague from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff told voters at a town hall that he ‘strongly’ agrees that President Trump should be impeached. Do you agree with him? Would that be a priority if Democrats were to take back Congress?” asked CNN’s Dana Bash.

“Well, look, right now, President Trump is violating rule of law in every way,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated. “We’re fighting him every single day in every way. And our goal is to show the American people over and over again, whether it’s the economy, whether it’s tariffs, whether it’s Russia and overseas, and whether it’s rule of law, how bad he is.”

And, you know, two years is too far away to predict. Our job is day to day to day, to show who Trump is, what he is doing, and it’s having an effect,” Schumer continued.

Bash probed further, adding, “You’re not saying ‘no.’”

“Look, it’s too far away to even judge,” he responded, not providing a solid answer either way.

Democrat representatives, such as Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), Sam Liccardo (D-Calif.), Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), Hank Jonhson (D-Ga.), and Al Green (D-Texas) have all expressed support for a future Trump impeachment.

“I’m fighting the fight every day, as is our caucus, in a united and successful way, as you have seen by your poll and other polls,” Schumer added. “We’re showing America how bad Trump is, and showing that Republicans who embrace Trump do so at their peril.”

