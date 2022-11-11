Scalise slams Democrat for COP27 hypocrisy

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at a press conference following their weekly caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

House Minority Whip, Steve Scalise, is calling out Democrats for not abiding by their green agenda.

In an interview on Thursday, the Louisiana Republican remarked on Democrats’ attendance at the COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt.

Scalise lambasted the Biden administration for knee capping American energy while relying on dictators for oil. The Minority Whip pointed out that the electric vehicles Democrats promote are still reliant on fossil fuels. He also highlighted several Democrat leaders who have failed to live up to their own standards.

“Anybody ask them what the carbon footprint of these trips across the globe to tell other people not to use fossil fuels to go to these countries that aren’t meeting the targets we met with natural gas with cleaner standards. America does it better that anywhere else in the world,” Scalise said. “They love beating up on America. They’re not real good at admitting how well we do better than anyone else. Let us do more energy production. Let us make more things in America.”

Various world leaders will be in attendance at the COP27 until November 18th.