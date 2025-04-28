Saquon Barkley Fires Back At Critics After Golf Outing With President Trump Telling Them To ‘Respect The Office’

US President Donald Trump (L) walks with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on April 27, 2025. Trump is returning to Washington, DC, from his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, after traveling to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:20 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Football star Saquon Barkley has fired back at critics who were angry after they saw the running back chatting out with President Donald Trump, urging them to “just respect the office — not a hard concept to understand.”

On Monday, Barkley posted to X, telling users to “get out of his mentions on social media” after receiving backlash from hanging out with Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Lol some people are really upset cause I played golf and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley wrote. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.” “Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have an amazing day.”

Barkley and Trump were also seen talking and laughing at the Morristown Municipal Airport.

“What a nice guy he is,” Trump told reporters, as seen in a video on social media. “I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it.”

Last October, Barkley also golfed with former President Barack Obama at Merion Golf Club.

The hangout came a day before the Philadelphia Eagles are set to make an appearance at the White House to celebrate their 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

