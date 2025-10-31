Santos says he encountered ‘lots of liberals’ who ‘hate the president’ while serving his prison sentence

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:23 PM – Friday, October 31, 2025

Former New York GOP Rep. George Santos revealed that he encountered “lots of liberal” prisoners who “hate the president” during his stint behind bars — prior to being commuted by the U.S. Commander-in-Chief.

On a Friday appearance of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” Santos detailed his experience of serving 84 days in the Federal Correctional Institution Fairton in Fairton, New Jersey, before getting out early after receiving a commutation from President Donald Trump.

Santos was previously sentenced to 87 months in prison after being convicted on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for filing fraudulent FEC reports and embezzling campaign funds from donors.

In the 1-hour and 45-minute interview, Carlson questioned Santos on whether he was able to get along with the other inmates.

“Look, it’s — I couldn’t find a lot of similarities with a lot of them, I think. There was a group of like five or six that I could talk to, but these are well-educated individuals, very savvy, but at the same time very liberal,” Santos stated. Advertisement “Very liberal?” Carlson questioned. “There are lots of liberals in prison,” Santos continued. “Oh my God, lots of liberals in prison. You’d be shocked. You’d be shocked at the amount of people who hate the president in prison.” Santos went on to discuss the other inmates’ reactions to President Trump commuting his sentence, stating: “But then the moment, which is funny, the moment I got commuted, everybody was going, ‘oh, Trump’s the man! Yo, buddy, take care of me, call my wife.’ I left with a stack of phone numbers of wives that I’ve never called.”

President Trump previously announced his reasoning for commuting Santos’ sentence in an October 17th Truth Social post.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote. “At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN! George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!” the president added.

Additionally, Santos shared that he learned of his commutation while watching MSNBC, the far-left news outlet that one of the TVs was perpetually tuned to.

“That’s where the audience is. Because I wonder that, who watches? So it’s prison inmates,” Carlson noted.

