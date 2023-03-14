Santos files for 2024 re-election amid scandals

(Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Scandal-plagued New York Representative George Santos officially filed with federal regulators formally declaring his run for re-election.

On Tuesday, George Santos (R-N.Y.) filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to seek re-election in 2024 to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district. Despite numerous scandals and calls for him to resign, Santos still believes that he is qualified for his current position and re-election.

Santos has faced heavy scrutiny in recent months after revelations surfaced that he lied about his education, work history, and numerous details of his life.

According to sources, the House Ethics Committee opened a formal investigation into Santos’ financial dealings. Federal and state investigators have said they are looking into work he allegedly orchestrated as a Ponzi scheme.

“[Santos failed] to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House,” said Michael Guest (R-Miss.), House Ethics Committee chairman and ranking member of the committee. “[Santos violated] federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role at a firm providing fiduciary services.” “[Santos also] engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

There have also been reports that Santos allegedly stole thousands of dollars raised for a lifesaving surgery for a veteran’s dying dog. NBC News recently reported that Santos was accused of being the mastermind behind a credit card skimming scheme. The New York Congressman has denied any wrongdoing in those matters.

Santos has admitted that he may have fabricated some of the details of his background, including his work experience and his education. He has pushed back in the media regarding accusations of any criminal wrongdoing.

George Santos was elected to The House in November representing New York’s 3rd congressional district, including parts of Long Island and Queens. The Republican Party supported Santos in a 2022 campaign that helped them flip a Democrat seat in 2023. The win by Santos over incumbent Thomas Suozzi helped the GOP win a narrow majority in the House.

Santos has famously acknowledged that he is the first LGBT non-incumbent Republican elected to federal office.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts