Sandwich-throwing D.C. man cleared of misdemeanor assault charges

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:17 PM – Thursday, November 6, 2025

A federal jury has found the man who threw a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent not guilty of assault.

After three days of testimony, Sean Charles Dunn, a former Justice Department paralegal who became known online as “the sandwich guy,” was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault after a video of him throwing a sandwich at federal agents went viral in August.

According to a federal felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the agent in Washington, D.C. and yelled, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” before hurling the sandwich.

After the verdict was read and individuals left the courtroom, Dunn spoke to reporters.

“I’m relieved and look forward to moving on with my life,” Dunn stated. Advertisement “That night, I believed I was protecting the rights of immigrants,” he added.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro made a statement after the verdict was read.

“As always, we accept a jury’s verdict; that is the system within which we function. However, law enforcement should never be subjected to assault, no matter how ‘minor,’” she said. “Even children know when they are angry, they are not allowed to throw objects at one another,” Pirro added.

