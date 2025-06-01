San Diego Democrat labels ICE as ‘State-sponsored terrorism’

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers prepare for morning operations to arrest undocumented immigrants (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:01 PM – Sunday, June 1, 2025

A San Diego councilmember labeled U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as “terrorists” in a social media post over the weekend sparking backlash.

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera (D-Calif.) shared a photo of ICE agents operating in San Diego with the word “Terrorists” written over the image.

“Look at this photo. This isn’t a war zone –it’s a neighborhood in our city,” Elo-Rivera wrote. “In San Diego, they’ve targeted parents dropping off their kids at school, people following the law inside courthouses, and workers just doing their jobs at local restaurants.” Advertisement

“These are federal agents carrying out raids on under the false pretense of ‘safety,’” Elo-Rivera continued. “This isn’t safety. It’s state-sponsored terrorism. And anyone who cares about freedom–and true safety–should be fighting back.”

“They’ve targeted parents outside schools in my district,” he wrote in another Instagram story. “They’ve targeted people following the law at courthouses. Tonight, they targeted hard working folks in South Park and tomorrow it could be anyone in any neighborhood in San Diego. The only way we put a stop to it is by not looking away and demanding that it end.”

Elo-Rivera doubled down after being contacted by Fox News, adding: “I said what I meant and meant what I said.”

Elo-Rivera’s post was in reference to an ICE raid in San Diego’s South Park on Friday, which resulted in multiple detainments.

In response, White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, responded – condemning Elo-Rivera’s comments.

“We are living in the age of leftwing domestic terrorism. They are openly encouraging violence against law enforcement to aid and abet the invasion of America,” Miller wrote in an X post.

“Elected officials comparing ICE law enforcement agents to terrorists is SICKENING,” an ICE spokesperson told Fox News. “Attacks and demonization of ICE and our partners is wrong.”

“ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults. ICE is working day and night to remove murders, pedophiles, and gang members from American communities,” the ICE spokesperson added.

