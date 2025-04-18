Salvadoran President Mocks Democrat Sen. Van Hollen’s Visit, WH Asserts That Abrego Garcia Is ‘Never Coming Back’

(L-Top) Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Van Hollen meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador who was deported back to his home country after being deemed a MS-13 member by the government. (Photo via: AP News)/ (R-Top) screenshot of a post from the White House’s official X account. (Photo via: X) / (R-bottom) El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:14 PM – Friday, April 18, 2025

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, publicly ridiculed Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen’s meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia via social media late on Thursday. Shortly thereafter, the White House issued a statement on X, firmly asserting that the Salvadoran illegal alien is “never coming back.”

Van Hollen (D-Md.) defended what many have labeled a “performative” and “virtue-signaling” trip.

While a slew of reporters and cameramen filmed him and asked questions, the Democrat senator expressed concern for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who illegally crossed into the United States in 2011. After evading detection, Abrego Garcia decided to settle in Maryland. He went unnoticed and lived there for a number of years, prior to his recent deportation.

On March 15th, Garcia was deported back to his native country of El Salvador.

He is now being held as an inmate at the infamous prison “CECOT” in Central America, after the Department of Justice (DOJ) highlighted his membership in the gang MS-13, a designated terrorist group under the Trump administration.

The DOJ cited two immigration judges’ opinions, and the federal umbrella agency, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, also shared a number of documents on X pertaining to his MS-13 member designation. The DOJ is considered an umbrella agency since it is a large government organization that oversees and coordinates several smaller, related agencies or programs — which are under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the Maryland Democrat had been refused the chance to speak with Abrego Garcia. El Salvador’s president made remarks online in relation to Van Hollen’s sudden trip.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,’ now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador,” Bukele facetiously wrote on Thursday in a post on the social platform X.

Images of the two men cuddling in a room at a table, with glasses of water by their side, were attached with the Van Hollen letter. In the photographs, Abrego Garcia could be seen in fresh, clean clothes — dressed like a civilian.

“Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody,” Bukele wrote in a subsequent post.

However, according to a recent Fox News report, which cited 2022 Homeland Security documents, Abrego Garcia was previously suspected of labor/human trafficking.

The DHS intelligence assessment stated that on December 1st, 2022, Abrego Garcia was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for speeding. According to the report, officers discovered eight additional people in the vehicle with Abrego Garcia. They claimed to have been traveling for days from Houston, Texas, to Temple Hills, Maryland “to bring in people to perform construction work.” One officer suspected that he had stumbled upon a discreet “human trafficking incident” — after finding no luggage in the car. Garcia also “pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put the encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions,” it continued.

Nevertheless, Garcia was simply given a citation for driving with an expired license.

“The facts reveal he was pulled over with eight individuals in a car on an admitted three-day journey from Texas to Maryland with no luggage,” said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The facts speak for themselves, and they reek of human trafficking.” “The media’s sympathetic narrative about this criminal illegal gang member has completely fallen apart. We hear far too much about the gang members and criminals’ false sob stories and not enough about their victims,” she added.

Additionally, 2021 court documents shared by Homeland Security stated that Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Abrego Garcia, previously requested a restraining order against him on the grounds of domestic violence. According to the documents provided by DHS, Vasquez Sura filed the restraining order in a Maryland court, arguing that Abrego Garcia grabbed, scratched, and punched her, badly bruising her, in addition to ripping her clothes — the affidavit for the temporary restraining order noted.

The Post also reported that at the time, Vazquez Sura had claimed that Abrego Garcia assaulted her at least twice in 2020, including once in November, when he struck her with his boot. In August, his purported abuse even left her with a “purple eye.”

As mainstream media outlets continue to falsely claim that Abrego Garcia is an “innocent Maryland father” who deserves to be brought back to the U.S., Attorney General Pam Bondi recently shared records from a 2019 gang field interview with the Prince George’s County Police Department on her X account. Abrego Garcia had been interviewed on matters pertaining to his MS-13 gang affiliation.

According to the report, officers were informed by a confidential informant that Abrego Garcia was, in fact, a member of the “Westerns clique” of the MS-13 gang. He held the rank “Chequeo” and the street name “Chele” within the criminal organization MS-13 — the newly released documents revealed, according to the New York Post.

Following the ongoing media chaos regarding the deported Salvadoran illegal alien, the White House posted an image of a screenshot of a recent New York Times article, correcting the “misleading” title with computerized red pen markings.

“Fixed it for you, @NYTimes. Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen — he’s NOT coming back,” the White House delcared.

The White House also shared another post that attached two photographs depicting the clear difference between both major political parties in the U.S.

The photographs exemplified the difference between the Democrat Party, who seemingly caters to non-citizens with a history of violence and DOJ-designated ties to the violent MS-13 gang — in comparison to the Republican Party, who recently invited a heartbroken mother, whose 37-year-old daughter was raped and murdered by another Salvadoran illegal alien, to the White House — in order to vocalize her anger toward her own state’s politicians, such as Van Hollen.

Patty Morin, the mother of 37-year-old jogger Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by a recently convicted illegal alien, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, expressed in a speech just how disheartening it is that her own state senator, Van Hollen, cares more about illegal aliens than American citizens, especially those whose lives were taken too soon — thanks to immigration polices set forth by the Democrat Party.

