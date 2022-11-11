Russian military retreats from Kherson

Military volunteers and civilians take a shooting training at a range in Rostov region on November 11, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:10 PM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

The Ukrainian military entered Kherson after the Russians retreated from the region in one of the most significant victories for Ukraine since the start of the war.

Residents of the Kherson celebrated when Ukrainian soldiers entered the area on Friday.

“Glory to heroes. Death to enemies. Ukraine above all,” cheered the residents.

The retreat of Russian troops contradicted earlier statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin who mentioned that he had made the area part of Russian territory.

Ukrainian President Voldodymr Zelenskyy provided an update on where soldiers are located since entering Kherson.

“As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city, and we are very close to entering. But special units are already in the city,” Zelenskyy said.

The Kremlin indicated that the withdrawal from Kherson was done in order to retain the number of soldiers able to fight.

Many believe that the liberation of Kherson is a blow to Putin and his army in conquering Ukraine.

Zelensky declared that troops were stationed along various positions of the Kherson front, but did not provide any other information.