Russian leader claims multiple nations are ‘ready to directly supply Iran’ with nuclear weapons following U.S. attack

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev looks on prior to the Victory Day military parade (Ramil Sitdikov – Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:01 PM – Sunday, June 22, 2025

Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev warned that multiple nations are “ready” to supply Iran with nuclear warheads following the United States’ airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council issued a series of X posts following the United States’ attack against Iran.

Medvedev stated Iran's "enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue."

Medvedev also claimed that a “number of countries” are “ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads,” without directly naming any of the supposed nations, although Russia has consistently backed Iran’s nuclear program.

“The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon,” Medvedev added. “Donald Trump, once hailed as ‘president of peace,’ has now pushed the US into another war.”

Medvedev’s comments come as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he will be traveling to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss an Iranian response to the United States.

“We enjoy a strategic partnership, and we will always consult with each other and coordinate our positions,” Araghchi stated.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry denounced the U.S. strikes, arguing that they “flagrantly violate international law.”

“The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb attacks, whatever the arguments it may be presented with, flagrantly violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday.

Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that the United States will suffer “everlasting consequences” as a result of its military action against Iranian nuclear facilities, while characterizing Iran’s nuclear program as “peaceful.”

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations. The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior,” Araghchi wrote in an X post.

“In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” he added.

