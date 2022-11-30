Russian lawmakers ban propaganda of LGBTQ+, gender reassignment & pedophilia with new legislation

A gay rights activist waves a damaged rainbow flag during a gay pride in St. Petersburg on July 26, 2014. (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian parliament has passed legislation to outlaw all LGBTQ+ propaganda in the nation’s education and popular culture.

The first gay propaganda ban, enacted in 2013, was intended to protect children from propaganda. Propaganda was broadly defined as any positive or neutral depiction or discussion of non-heterosexual relationships.

On Wednesday, the upper chamber of Russia’s Parliament voted 155 to zero to ban information that promotes LGBTQ+ views, along with any materials related to gender reassignment and pedophilia.

Last week, the bill passed in the lower chamber of Russia’s Parliament.

Lawmakers say sexual deviations must not be promoted in public debate and that it must remain a private matter.

The new prohibition would bar children from learning about alternative sexual orientations and gender identities, including gender transition. It imposes fines of up to $6,500 for individuals and $81,000 for legal entities such as non-governmental organizations, for disseminating such information.