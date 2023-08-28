Russian Authorities Say DNA Testing Confirms Wagner Mercenary Chief Prigozhin’s Death

A member of private mercenary group Wagner pays tribute to Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) and Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner’s operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence, at the makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner office in Novosibirsk, on August 24, 2023. Russian state-run news agencies on August 23, 2023 said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia’s army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region. (Photo by VLADIMIR NIKOLAYEV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:54 PM – Monday, August 28, 2023

DNA testing confirmed Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in Wednesday’s plane crash, Russian officials said on Sunday.

The Russian investigative committee said in a statement on Telegram, after “molecular genetic examinations” were completed, “the identities of all 10 dead were established” and “they correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet.”

Along with Prigozhin some of his most trusted lieutenants died in the plane crash as well, including alleged military head of Wagner, Dmitry Utkin.

The private jet was destined for St. Petersburg, and ended up crashing 60 miles north of Moscow.

This comes two months after Prigozhin’s failed attempt at a military coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A preliminary report revealed last week by U.S. intelligence stated that the plane crash was caused by an internal explosion.

Many believe that the Russian president was responsible for the crash. However, Putin has denied any involvement.

Some experts claimed it was a revenge assassination for Prigozhin’s mutiny in late June, when the mercenary group captured the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don before making their presence felt in Moscow.

It is unknown what will happen to Wagner, which is spread mostly across Africa.

Prigozhin was an ally of Putin for several years, helping carry out the interests of Russia. His status began to take off after the Russia-Ukraine war began, embracing his position as the leader of the mercenary group.

